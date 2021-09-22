Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.60% of Commvault Systems worth $164,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

