Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 606,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

CYH opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

