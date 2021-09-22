Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,670,988 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.51% of FS KKR Capital worth $119,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FSK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 18,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,965. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.