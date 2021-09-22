Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $166,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $747.08. The company had a trading volume of 538,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.90, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

