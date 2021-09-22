Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $148,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. 1,037,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,216,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

