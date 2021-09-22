Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $200.10 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $200,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.