Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,346 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $256,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 4,566,572 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

