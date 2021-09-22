Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $342,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after purchasing an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $300.16. 30,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,700. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $215.75 and a 1-year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

