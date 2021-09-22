Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,334,000 after acquiring an additional 122,487 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of MUST opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

