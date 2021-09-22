CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,743. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 million and a P/E ratio of 69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.