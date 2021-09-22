CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,743. The company has a market capitalization of $91.57 million and a P/E ratio of 69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
