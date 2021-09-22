Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Neutral

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $273.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

COHR opened at $252.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $256.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth $303,468,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after buying an additional 504,370 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

