Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

