Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of CGNT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

