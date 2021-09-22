Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) EVP Buys $21,800.00 in Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) EVP David Gordon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JVA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 68.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.