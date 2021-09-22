Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) EVP Buys $21,800.00 in Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) EVP David Gordon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
JVA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.33. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
