Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.95

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 61027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 643,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

