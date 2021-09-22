Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 75,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 24,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,897. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.77. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.