CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report sales of $7.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $6.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $32.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $35.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.