CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.29.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.47. 118,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.36.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.