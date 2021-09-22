CMC Financial Group Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CMC Financial Group cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 0.7% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

