Clement Woon Buys 9,719 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).

LON:MGAM opened at GBX 384 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.70 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

MGAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

