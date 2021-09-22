Clement Woon Buys 9,719 Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £37,806.91 ($49,394.97).
LON:MGAM opened at GBX 384 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.70 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 352.49.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.37%.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.