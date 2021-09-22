Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Down 24.2% in August

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NYSE CWEN.A traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,902 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3345 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

