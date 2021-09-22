Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

