Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

CLFD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.61. 70,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,267. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $613.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clearfield by 87,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

