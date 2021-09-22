Citigroup Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target cut by Citigroup to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.64.

Shares of IMO opened at C$35.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a PE ratio of -66.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

