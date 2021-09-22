Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 52 week low of $234.79 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.