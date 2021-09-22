Citigroup Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.
FDX opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 52 week low of $234.79 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32.
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
