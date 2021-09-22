Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

