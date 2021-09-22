Citigroup Inc. Purchases 91,043 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.07. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

