Citigroup Inc. Makes New $9.77 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $177.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

