Citigroup Inc. Buys 53,317 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of CLR opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.