Citigroup Inc. Buys 45,481 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $1,352,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

