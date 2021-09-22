Citigroup Inc. Buys 30,926 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

