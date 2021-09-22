Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pentair were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

PNR stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.91. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

