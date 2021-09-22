Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

