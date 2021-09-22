Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 413 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 181.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

