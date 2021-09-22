Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $397,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,989,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,970,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 353,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

