Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $330,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,837,000 after buying an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $229,646,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

