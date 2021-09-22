Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in News were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of News by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

