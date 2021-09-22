Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

CI stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. 19,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,257. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

