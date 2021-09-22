Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $30.00 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $30.00 or 0.00069312 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $21.30 million and $216,151.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00128978 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046187 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

