Christie Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 117.45 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.01. The company has a market cap of £31.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).
About Christie Group
