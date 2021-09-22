Christie Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Christie Group stock opened at GBX 117.45 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.01. The company has a market cap of £31.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82).

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

