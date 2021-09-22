China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Eastern Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CEA stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. Equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

