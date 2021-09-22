Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) versus Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Head-To-Head Review

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret 0 3 5 0 2.63 Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00

Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus price target of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. Chico’s FAS has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.44 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -3.41

Victoria’s Secret has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chico’s FAS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A Chico’s FAS -7.37% -40.13% -5.91%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret beats Chico’s FAS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

