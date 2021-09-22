Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) versus Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Head-To-Head Review

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Victoria’s Secret
|0
|3
|5
|0
|2.63
|Chico’s FAS
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chico’s FAS
|$1.32 billion
|0.44
|-$360.14 million
|($1.38)
|-3.41
Victoria’s Secret has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chico’s FAS.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Victoria’s Secret and Chico’s FAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Victoria’s Secret
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Chico’s FAS
|-7.37%
|-40.13%
|-5.91%
Summary
Victoria’s Secret beats Chico’s FAS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.
