CHI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CRVS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 420,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $318.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.68. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

