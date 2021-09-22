CHI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

CHI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology makes up approximately 13.4% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.15% of Cullinan Oncology worth $57,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,277. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

