Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$337.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.77 million.

