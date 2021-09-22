ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 2.4%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 15,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,061,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

