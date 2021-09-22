Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Chegg by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHGG opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

