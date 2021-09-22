Charter Trust Co. Sells 3,447 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,149. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

