Charter Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 21,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 119,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.