Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 63.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

TD traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.